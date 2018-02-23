Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead early stock gains

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises jumped 10 per cent in early trading Friday and HP rose 7 per cent after both companies reported earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.

Among financial companies, Fifth Third rose 1 per cent and BlackRock climbed 1.3 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,717.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 136 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 25,100. The Nasdaq composite increased 46 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 7,256.