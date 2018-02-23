Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead early stock gains
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.
Hewlett Packard Enterprises jumped 10
Among financial companies, Fifth Third rose 1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 136 points, or 0.6
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88
