More flooding expected this weekend in Midwest

LANSING, Mich. — Flooding that prompted evacuations in parts of the Midwest persisted Friday in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and could last through the weekend in some areas that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.

Waters receded in South Bend and Goshen, Indiana, but flooding remained there and elsewhere. The National Weather Service said a number of Michigan rivers could see record levels in the coming days. In Ohio, water swamped more roadways and basements and forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods.

Flooding prompted local states of emergency in several Indiana and Michigan communities and counties. Shelters took in people forced from their homes and water-related deaths were reported this week in Michigan, Illinois and Oklahoma. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to tour flood-damaged parts of northern Indiana on Friday.

Officials reported that the Grand River crested in Lansing, Michigan, but rose Friday to the west in Grand Rapids and other communities. The Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan was expected to crest Friday night. Ice jams along the Rifle River in northern Michigan exacerbated flooding.

Along the Red Cedar River in Lansing, 32-year-old Michael Ezzo told the Lansing State Journal that he was grateful to have flood insurance. He described life this week in the house as "hell," noting couch cushions floating in water in his basement.

"After the water started coming into the basement, there was just nothing we could do," Ezzo said.

Flooding also hit nearby Michigan State University, where some roads, parking lots and athletic fields were covered by water from the Red Cedar River that runs through its East Lansing campus. Classes in several buildings were relocated and the school put up sand-filled barriers in an attempt to curb flooding.

In Indiana, record-high flooding along the St. Joseph River closed down a wastewater treatment plant for several hours in South Bend, a city of about 100,000 residents. It later restarted at limited capacity. The National Weather Service reported the river was expected to stay above its major flood stage until Tuesday.

In South Bend's Keller Park neighbourhood , David Loughlin planned to remove flood-damaged furniture and appliances from his basement. He was out of town earlier this week and returned Wednesday night to find his home surrounded by water.

"I bought this house in 1972 and have never seen anything like this," Loughlin, who doesn't have flood insurance, told the South Bend Tribune.

Officials haven't yet estimated the extent of building damage, which is concentrated in low-lying areas.