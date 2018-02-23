Myanmar parliament approves $15M for Rakhine border fence
BANGKOK — Myanmar's parliament has approved a budget of about $15 million for the construction of a fence and related projects along the border with Bangladesh in Rakhine state, from which about 700,000 members of its persecuted ethnic Rohingya Muslim minority have fled violence since last August.
There is widespread prejudice against the Rohingya because they are seen as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, although they are long-time settlers. Most are stateless and face widespread social and official discrimination.
Negotiations are underway to have the Rohingya return to Myanmar, but there is extreme concern that their safety and well-being is not guaranteed. Many have no homes to return to because their villages were burned down.
The military's actions against the Rohingya are widely supported by Myanmar's Buddhist majority, which has little sympathy for the Muslim minority. In late October, the military received $5 million from private Buddhist donors to fund the border fence.
