Police: Search on for person who shot, killed pregnant goat

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Police in Maine say they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a pregnant goat at a family dairy farm.

The Scarborough Police Department said Thursday someone trespassed onto the farm's property and shot the 5-year-old goat named Ava while the animal was sitting in a fenced-in pen over the weekend.

Smiling Hill Farm and Hillside Lumber says Ava was found dead during the Sunday morning feeding. The Portland Press Herald reports the farm is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification and arrest of the shooter.

___