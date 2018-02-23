Prosecutors: Developer gave illicit cash to LA politicians

LOS ANGELES — A real estate developer has been charged with making nearly $200,000 in illegal campaign contributions to Mayor Eric Garcetti and seven other Los Angeles politicians that led to approval of a massive apartment complex.

Samuel Leung was charged Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court with conspiring to launder campaign contributions and bribery. His secretary, Sofia David, was charged with the conspiracy count.

Prosecutors say Leung funneled money through family members, employees and associates to get land rezoned for a 325-unit apartment building. Many donors were reimbursed by Leung and David.

A committee for Garcetti's successful campaign for mayor received $60,000 and Janice Hahn, who is now a Los Angeles County supervisor, received $35,000 in her successful run for Congress.