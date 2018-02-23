Retiree wins sweepstakes, plans to get her kicks on Route 66

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania retiree has won $1 million upfront and $5,000 a week for the rest of her life through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Members of the marketing company's Prize Patrol on Friday surprised 72-year-old Jo-Ann Snyder at her home in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) with oversized checks, flowers and balloons.

Snyder says she and her husband, Michael Snyder, a part-time mechanic, can now fulfil their dream of travelling U.S. Route 66 from Chicago to California.

Jo-Ann Snyder will get to choose an heir who'll also get $5,000 a week for the rest of his or her life.