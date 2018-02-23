State audit questions Hawaii Tourism Authority's spending

HONOLULU — A state audit says the Hawaii Tourism Authority suffers from lax oversight and isn't ensuring that taxpayer funds are spent effectively.

The audit report released this month says that the semi-autonomous state entity's exemption from state procurement code has led to some problems. State auditor Les Kondo said lawmakers have given the authority much leeway, leading to it operating like a private organization.

The audit says the authority has reimbursed lavish contractor expenses, failed to require receipts and disregarded its own policies for how contracts are awarded and evaluated.