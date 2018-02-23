Teen found not guilty of distributing nude photo of teacher

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina high school student accused of "catfishing" a teacher and circulating his nude photo has been found not guilty.

News outlets report the 16-year-old girl was acquitted Thursday on the charge of misdemeanour disclosure of private images. The case of a 16-year-old boy charged with the same offence is pending.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said the Swansboro High School students obtained the teacher's picture after misrepresenting themselves on Grindr, a gay dating app. According to testimony, the girl forwarded the picture to the boy, who shared it with five friends.