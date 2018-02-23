The Latest: At least 18 dead in 2 blasts in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Latest on the attack in Somalia's capital (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

The director of an ambulance service in Somalia's capital says its workers have ferried 18 bodies after a pair of explosions in Mogadishu.

Abdirahman Abdulqadir, the director of Aamin Ambulance service, tells The Associated Press that at least another 20 people have been injured in the attack.

Police say two car bomb blasts rocked Mogadishu, followed by sustained gunfire.

The first blast occurred near Somalia's intelligence headquarters. The second occurred near parliament's headquarters, where security forces engaged with gunmen thought to be trying to attack the presidential palace.

___

7:15 p.m.

A Somali police official says two car bomb blasts have rocked the capital, Mogadishu, followed by sustained gunfire. Three people have been killed.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the first blast, apparently caused by a suicide car bomber, occurred near Somalia's intelligence headquarters.

The second blast occurred near parliament's headquarters, where security forces have engaged with gunmen thought to be trying to attack the presidential palace.

The explosions have shattered a months-long period of calm in Mogadishu, which is often the target of attacks by the al-Shabab extremist group.