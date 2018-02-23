The Latest: Clemson says they had no knowledge of payments

NEW YORK — The Latest on the corruption scandal in college basketball (all times Eastern):

12:15 p.m.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich says the school did not know of an alleged payment to former player Jaron Blossomgame until the player was named in a Yahoo Sports report detailing potential impermissible payments from an agent to college basketball athletes and their families.

Radakovich said Friday the Tigers had not received prior notice of an inquiry about the federal investigation. He says the school is reviewing the matter.

Documents from the report say Blossomgame received $1,100 while still in school from agent Andy Miller and his agency ASM Sports.

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell says he had no knowledge of the investigation and would not comment. He said the program will co-operate with any agency if contacted.

Brownell said he's always tried to conduct himself within the rules and holds his staff to the same standard.

___

11:40 a.m.

Kentucky coach John Calipari says neither he nor his staff utilized Andy Miller or any other agent to provide financial benefits to student athletes, and the school says it will conduct an internal review and co-operate with authorities.

Current Wildcats freshman forward Kevin Knox and ex-players Nerlens Noel and Bam Adebayo are named in a Yahoo Sports report released Friday that says bank records and expense reports show a wide range of impermissible payments to players and their families from Miller and his agency.

Calipari said in a statement that he has "no relationship with Andy Miller or any of his associates" and will co-operate in the investigation.

University President Eli Capiluto says the school learned of the report Thursday night and "began immediately to conduct our due diligence" and will co-operate . Athletic director Mitch Barnhart added that Kentucky has not been contacted by the FBI or NCAA in the matter but has reached out to the governing body along with the Southeastern Conference.

___

11:15 a.m.

North Carolina State athletic director Debbie Yow says the school in 2012 disassociated itself from a former NBA agent at the centre of a federal probe into college basketball corruption.

According to a Yahoo Sports report Friday, players and family members allegedly received cash, entertainment and travel expenses from Andy Miller and his agency.

A balance sheet from December 2015 lists several payments under "Loan to Players," including $43,500 to Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith, who played at N.C. State last season.

N.C. State had sent Miller and his businesses a 10-year disassociation letter, citing NCAA reports that indicate the agent worked closely with an AAU coach and saying that "creates a vulnerability" for the school "that we cannot tolerate."

Yow says the school will fully co-operate with any investigations.

___

10:20 a.m.

Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo said Friday that the documents obtained in discovery during the investigation link current players including Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Duke's Wendell Carter and Alabama's Collin Sexton to potential benefits that would be violations of NCAA rules. According to the report, players and family members allegedly received cash, entertainment and travel expenses from former NBA agent Andy Miller and his agency ASM Sports.

NCAA president Mark Emmert says in a statement Friday the allegations "if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America."

A balance sheet from December 2015 lists several payments under "Loan to Players," including $43,500 to Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith, who played one season at North Carolina State in 2016-17.

___