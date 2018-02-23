The Latest: Indiana governor to flood-damaged communities

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on Midwest flooding (all times local):

10 a.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb plans to tour flood-damaged parts of northern Indiana as officials monitor rising floodwaters in Michigan.

Holcomb's office says he and other officials on Friday will visit South Bend, where they'll get a firsthand look at damage at Indiana University-South Bend and in residential areas, and see flooded areas in Goshen.

In Michigan, flooding is taking place along the Grand River. Near Grand Rapids, the Michigan Brewers Guild postponed its Winter Beer Festival until early next month due to anticipated flooding. In southeastern Michigan, the River Raisin crested Thursday in Monroe and is expected to crest early Saturday in Dundee.

Officials are monitoring Michigan rivers to see if more evacuations are needed. Illinois, southern Wisconsin and other parts of the U.S. have seen flooding this week.

___

6:10 a.m.

Flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.

Waters receded in South Bend and Goshen, Indiana, but flooding continued. And the National Weather Service says a number of Michigan rivers could see record levels in the coming days.

Flooding prompted evacuations and local states of emergency.

The Grand River crested in Lansing, Michigan, but rose Friday to the west in Grand Rapids and other communities. The Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan was expected to crest Friday night. Ice jams along the Rifle River in northern Michigan exacerbated flooding.