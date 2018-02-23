The Latest: Mayor: DA should be recused in affair probe

NASHVILLE — The Latest on the Nashville mayor's affair (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The Nashville mayor's office is citing a legal opinion that says the lead prosecutor and his office should recuse themselves from the investigation of the mayor's affair with her former bodyguard.

Mayor Megan Barry's office circulated a letter Friday from Memphis attorney Lucian T. Pera requested by Barry's attorney. It says there's a conflict of interest because of District Attorney General Glenn Funk's official responsibility and interest in getting city funding for his office.

Pera said Funk is required by the Tennessee lawyer ethics rules and case law to recuse or be disqualified.

Funk said he will fulfil and perform the requirements of his office when the bureau's investigation is complete. He said he won't have public comment until then.

___

11 a.m.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's attorney says they've provided her personal cellphone's passcode to the authorities investigating her affair with her former bodyguard.

In a statement, Barry's attorney, Jerry Martin, said he provided the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with the code Friday. He said Barry is co-operating and knows she'll eventually be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Martin criticized this week's public release of search warrant affidavits, saying it raises serious concerns about the investigation's course and conduct.

The affidavit says two nude and partially nude photos of a woman taken on Sgt. Rob Forrest's work cellphone show probable cause that he and Barry were engaging in their affair while he was on duty.