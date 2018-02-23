Trump again criticizes ailing McCain over health care vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of John McCain for the senator's dramatic thumbs-down deciding vote last year against the GOP health care repeal.

Without using McCain's name, Trump spoke of his move in December that effectively defeated the overhaul in a close vote.

The president told the Conservative Political Action Conference that "except for one Senator, who came into a room at three o'clock in the morning and went like that," Trump gave a thumbs-down, "we would have had health care (reform), too."

The crowd booed.

Trump added, "I won't use his name."