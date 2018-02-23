Turkish court rules 3 academics committed terror propaganda

ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says a court has ruled that three academics who signed a peace petition committed terror propaganda but deferred a final verdict for five years.

Anadolu news agency said the Istanbul court on Friday originally sentenced the three to 15-month prison terms but revised the sentences to five years of probation because of the defendants' good behaviour and lack of prior records.

They are part of a group of 1,128 academics who signed a declaration in January 2016 denouncing security operations against Kurdish militants in southeastern Turkey. Many of the academics lost their jobs.