US deportations targeting more people with no crime records
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — People arrested by deportation officers increasingly have no criminal backgrounds, according to figures released Friday, reflecting the Trump administration's commitment to cast a wider net.
The agency said 65
Looked at another way, arrests of criminals jumped 14
Overall, there were 39,174 deportation arrests from October to December, up from 27,402 during the final full three months of the Obama administration. The 43
During the 2017 fiscal year, which included nearly four months under Obama, 74
The administration has said people with criminal histories remain a priority but that no one in the country illegally is immune. Many with deep, longstanding ties in the country who stayed out of trouble were allowed to stay under Obama but are now ordered to leave.
In February, former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, now Trump's chief of staff, scrapped the Obama administration's policy of limiting deportations to people who pose a public safety threat, convicted criminals and those who have crossed the border recently, effectively making anyone in the country illegally vulnerable.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Dallas field office tallied the most arrests during the latest three-month period, followed by Atlanta and Houston.