West Virginia teachers continue walkout over pay, benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia teachers are continuing their walkout for a second day as thousands showed up again at the state capitol to press the Legislature to help them with pay and benefits.

Friday was the second day of the scheduled two-day walkout in all of West Virginia's 55 counties. Union leaders for the state's teachers have not indicated whether the work stoppage will go into next week.

At the Capitol in Charleston, Senate President Mitch Carmichael briefly addressed teachers, who quickly left after they interrupted him with chants.