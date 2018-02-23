White House in April to welcome leaders of Baltic states

WASHINGTON — The White House has announced a Baltic summit in April to celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

President Donald Trump plans to welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania to the White House on April 3.

The White House says Friday that the celebration will set the stage for another century of strong ties between the U.S. and these allies.