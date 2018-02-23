Woman told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'
WASHINGTON — A woman close to the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode."
That's according to a transcript of the Jan. 5 tip to the FBI's call
The woman described Cruz's short temper and said he had the "mental capacity of a 12 to 14 year old."
She said Cruz posted pictures of weapons on social media, writing, "I want to kill people."
The woman told the FBI, "I do believe something's going to happen."
