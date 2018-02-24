News / World

Airstrikes on suburbs of Syrian capital claim move lives

This photo released on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group carrying a man who was wounded during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Syrian government warplanes supported by Russia continued their relentless bombardment of the rebel-controlled eastern suburbs of Damascus for a sixth day Friday, killing five people, opposition activists and a war monitor reported. The death toll from the past week climbed to more than 400. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

This photo released on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group carrying a man who was wounded during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Syrian government warplanes supported by Russia continued their relentless bombardment of the rebel-controlled eastern suburbs of Damascus for a sixth day Friday, killing five people, opposition activists and a war monitor reported. The death toll from the past week climbed to more than 400. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists are reporting a new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus leaving three people dead and more than a dozen wounded.

Saturday's bombardment come after the U.N. Security Council delayed a vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria in hopes of closing a gap over the timing for a halt to fighting. A vote is scheduled for later Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Ghouta Media Center, an activist collective, said the airstrikes hit several suburbs of the capital killing three in the town of Harasta.

The Observatory said that since the latest wave of bombardment began Sunday, 474 civilians, including 114 children, have been killed in the region known as eastern Ghouta.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular