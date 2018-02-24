Florida authorities say teens for school shooting threats

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida authorities say two teenagers were arrested Friday for making shooting threats against two separate schools, days after the mass bloodshed in Parkland.

The Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Friday that a 14-year-old boy told two other students in a Facetime video call that he was going to attack SouthTech Preparatory Academy. In the chat, the student showed two apparent firearms.

Detectives found him in a home, arrested him and recovered an air rifle and air pistol.