Guatemala City Archbishop Vian, critic of graft, dies at 70

GUATEMALA CITY — Roman Catholic authorities say Oscar Julio Vian, archbishop of Guatemala City and an outspoken critic of corruption in the Central American nation, has died at 70.

Auxiliary Bishop Raul Martinez said Saturday at a news conference that Vian's death in the early morning had been reported to the Vatican.

Vian had battled cancer for months, and in the last week the archdiocese announced that his condition had worsened.

Guatemala has seen a string of graft scandals implicating a number of top officials in recent years, and Vian was particularly vocal in accusing the corrupt of being bad citizens and demanding justice.