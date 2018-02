Red Cross: 21 resigned or fired since 2015 in sex cases

LONDON — The International Committee of the Red Cross has joined the list of prominent charities that have uncovered sexual misconduct among its staff.

ICRC Director-General Yves Daccord says 21 staff members have resigned or been fired since 2015 after violating policy by paying for sexual services. Two others did not have their contracts renewed because of suspected sexual misconduct.

He says "I am deeply saddened to report these numbers," calling it a betrayal.

Daccord said because of the decentralized nature of the sprawling aid agency, which has more than 17,000 employees worldwide, it is possible that other incidents were not reported or properly handled.