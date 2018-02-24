Student detained after explosion at Florida high school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities have detained a 14-year-old boy and launched an arson investigation after an explosion led to an evacuation of a Florida high school.

The Orange County sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson says that officers received reports of a loud bang coming from the boys' bathroom Saturday morning as Timber Creek High School was hosting a debate competition.

After hearing the explosion and seeing smoke, staff members evacuated the Orlando school, sending students out to a field.

No injuries were reported.

Williamson says several law enforcement agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the call. They swept and cleared the school.

Authorities have not assessed the extent of the damages.