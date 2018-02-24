Suspect in killing of Filipina maid interrogated in Lebanon

BEIRUT — Lebanese security and judicial officials say authorities in Beirut are interrogating a man who is suspected in the death of a Filipina maid whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in Kuwait.

A senior official with Lebanon's General Security Directorate refused to provide details other than that the man is being held by the agency and undergoing questioning.

A judicial official said Saturday Lebanese citizen Nader Essam Assaf was handed over by Syrian authorities to Lebanon Friday. He added that the man's Syrian wife is in Syria.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Assaf and his wife are suspects in the death of Joanna Demafelis.