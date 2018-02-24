News / World

Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'

This August 2016 photo shows a sign outside a school in Claude, Texas, which Claude ISD posts outside their schools. In the aftermath of yet another mass school shooting, President Donald Trump says that if one of the victims, a football coach, had been armed ‚Äúhe would have shot and that would have been the end of it.‚Äù Revisiting an idea he raised in his campaign, Trump‚Äôs comments in favor of allowing teachers to be armed come as lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the idea, including in Florida, where the 17 most recent school shooting victims are being mourned.(Creede Newton/Amarillo Globe-News via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says arming teachers as a deterrent against school shootings is "Up to States."

Trump has promoted the idea of putting "gun-adept" teachers and staff in schools with concealed firearms to protect students after this month's shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people.

But neither Trump nor the White House has said who would pay to train them. Trump has also called for giving bonuses to educators who volunteer to carry a firearm.

Here's his latest tweet: "Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again - a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States."

