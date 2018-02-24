'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

LONDON — British actress Emma Chambers has died at 53.

Her agent John Grant said Saturday that the actress known for her roles in "The Vicar of Dibley" and "Notting Hill" had died of natural causes. He did not provide any details and said Chambers' family seeks privacy.

"Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed," he said.

Chambers was well known in Britain for her role as Alice Tinker in the long-running "The Vicar of Dibley" comedy. She had a long career in a variety of television and film roles.

Emma Freud, the wife of "The Vicar Of Dibley" creator Richard Curtis, said on Twitter that Chambers had been a "beautiful friend."

"We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being," Freud tweeted.

Actor Hugh Grant, part of the "Notting Hill" cast, called Chambers "a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress."