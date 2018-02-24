White House shelves tentative plan for Mexican leader visit

WASHINGTON — The White House says tentative plans for President Donald Trump to host his Mexican counterpart in Washington have been put on hold.

A White House official says Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN'-yuh nee-EH'-toh) agreed that now is not the right time for Pena Nieto's first visit since Trump took office. The official isn't authorized to discuss internal deliberations by name and insists on anonymity.

The Washington Post cited U.S. and Mexican officials in reporting late Saturday that the plan was shelved last week after a testy telephone call between the leaders ended in an impasse over the wall Trump wants built on the U.S.-Mexico border.