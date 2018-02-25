10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. 'JUST SEEING THE BUILDING WAS SCARY'

Students at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return to gather their belongings for the first time since a gunman killed 17 classmates and staff members.

2. WHITE HOUSE: 'WE WILL SEE' IF NKOREA SERIOUS ON TALKS

During the Winter Olympics closing ceremony, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office announced that a North Korean delegate said his country is willing to meet with the U.S.

3. HOW PYEONGCHANG OLYMPICS WILL BE REMEMBERED

The American men's so-called Miracurl on Ice was among the defining moments of the Winter Games, along with Ester Ledecka's skiing gold for Czech Republic and Norway's record 39 medals.

4. WHAT NEW CHAPTER UNFOLDS IN DISGRACED FERTILITY DR. CASE

Dr. Donald Cline received a suspended sentence for donating sperm to unwitting patients, and now the children he fathered are forging relationships.

5. WHY CALIF. DEMOCRATS WON'T ENDORSE FEINSTEIN

Delegates who withheld their support said they think the four-term senator has been in Washington too long and hasn't focused enough on immigrants.

6. CONGRESS SEES NO CONCENSUS ON GUN CONTROL

GOP lawmakers oppose any plan that would risk antagonizing firearms advocates.

7. MOURNERS PAY RESPECTS TO 'AMERICA'S PASTOR'

The Rev. Billy Graham's body will lie in honour at the library in his native Charlotte, N.C., this week before being transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

8. STORMS LEAVE 5 DEAD FROM MIDWEST TO APPALACHIA

Severe weather spawns a tornado, gale-force winds and flooding across the U.S.

9. OPRAH PRAISES FLORIDA STUDENT ACTIVISM

"These young people get to be literally warriors of the light," Winfrey says of the students who survived the Feb. 14 school massacre and are pushing for stronger gun laws.

10. MCCARTNEY HONORS HARRISON ON 75TH BIRTHDAY