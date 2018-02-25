5 killed, 1 injured in downtown Puerto Rico shooting

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Five people have been killed and one injured in a shooting outside a bar in downtown Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican police said the incident occurred around midnight Saturday in the town of Comerio, about 19 miles (30 kilometres ) southwest of San Juan.

Police said that witnesses saw a group of men pull up in a vehicle and begin firing at a crowd of people. Five men between the ages of 20 and 34 were killed, and a 17-year-old boy was injured.

Puerto Rico has struggled with a wave of crime since thousands of police officers began calling in sick to protest millions of dollars owed in overtime pay following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.