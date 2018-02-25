News / World

Cambodia's ruling party claims sweeping win in Senate vote

A Cambodian man votes ballot during senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Cambodia's ruling party is assured of a sweeping victory in the election of a new Senate after the only real opposition to it was eliminated. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party has claimed a sweeping win in elections for the country's Senate, a victory that it assured itself by eliminating any serious opposition from the contest.

Sok Eysan, a spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People's Party, said it won a landslide victory in Sunday's polls. Privately, the party was claiming to have won all 58 of the seats voted on by the country's 11,572 commune councillors . Two additional senators are appointed by the National Assembly and another two by King Norodom Sihamoni.

The only opposition party in Parliament, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved in November after aggressive legal challenges by the government were sustained by the politicized courts.

The ruling party is expected to triumph similarly in a July general election.

