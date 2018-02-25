County to pay $4.5M to settle murder conviction lawsuit

CLEVELAND — Three men released from prison after their murder convictions were overturned in the county that includes Cleveland are expected to receive $1.5 million each to settle the county's portion of lawsuit that named two assistant prosecutors as defendants.

A Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office spokesman confirmed Sunday that the Cuyahoga County Council has scheduled a vote for Tuesday to approve a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed last year by 39-year-old Laurese Glover, 40-year-old Eugene Johnson and 40-year-old Derrick Wheatt.

The settlement doesn't cover the impoverished city of East Cleveland, where police arrested the men in the 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Clifton Hudson.