Federal team investigating deadly Dallas house explosion

DALLAS — Federal authorities are investigating a suspected natural gas leak that caused an explosion a newly renovated house in Dallas, killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring four other members of her family.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a three-person team Sunday to look into the blast. Firefighters Friday found the home shattered but no fire. Four injured people were in the front yard and one of them was holding the unconscious girl. Authorities say Linda Rogers was pronounced dead at a hospital.