Germany's Merkel to name her team for new Cabinet

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to name her ministerial team for a new German government, amid reports that she plans to promote an ambitious conservative critic.

Merkel has signalled she will put fresh faces in her Cabinet after a coalition deal with the centre -left Social Democrats, who won the powerful finance ministry, drew criticism.

She pledged to name her Christian Democratic Union's proposed ministers Sunday, a day before a party congress considers the coalition accord.

The deal must still be approved in a ballot of the Social Democrats' members to take effect.