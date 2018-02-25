Greek police arrest drivers transporting Syrians near border

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say they have arrested two Syrian citizens on suspicion of transporting 20 people who allegedly had entered the country illegally from Turkey.

The arrests happened Saturday, but announced by police on Sunday.

Police said a 30-year-old driving an SUV tried to speed away after being spotted near Greece's northeastern border with Turkey. The vehicle ended up in a ditch and police discovered 13 Syrians inside, seven of them children. Three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

In a separate incident, police say they arrested a 25-year-old for allegedly transporting seven Syrian and Palestinian immigrants without authorization to enter Greece.