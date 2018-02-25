Hungary: Local win gives opposition hope for national vote
A
A
Share via Email
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A candidate supported by several opposition parties in Hungary has been elected mayor of a southern city long dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
Analysts say Peter Marki-Zay's surprising victory in Hodmezovasarhely on Sunday could mark a new phase in the campaign leading up to the country's April 8 parliamentary election. They say it shows a united opposition could have a chance against Orban's Fidesz despite the party's sizable lead in opinion polls.
Political analyst Gabor Torok said on his
Marki-Zay says his win shows "there is an enormous demand for corruption, lies and intimidation to cease in the country."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Mayor Tory announces food discount aimed at increasing King St. foot traffic
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Move aside, NAFTA: New fear on the Canada-U.S. front involves steel tariffs
-
Two killed after head-on crash on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia