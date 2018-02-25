Indianapolis children's museum, Salvation Army settle suit

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis has agreed to buy the Salvation Army's state headquarters in a deal settling a lawsuit over a museum expansion project.

The dispute between the neighbours stemmed from the museum's $38.5 million sports park project that is set to open March 17. Salvation Army officials had argued the construction blocked access to property it had rights to use.

The organizations didn't disclose details of the agreement for the property north of downtown Indianapolis.

Salvation Army divisional commander Robert Webster says it will soon be announcing a new location for its Indiana headquarters.