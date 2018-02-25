Man linked to art heist faces sentencing in weapons case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A reputed mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history is facing sentencing in an unrelated weapons case.

Eighty-one-year-old Robert Gentile is set to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut.

Federal prosecutors have said they believe the Manchester resident has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer.

Gentile has denied knowing anything about the caper.