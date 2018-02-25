No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway.
Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach.
Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21
The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse while under the influence. The white horse, Guera, wasn't hurt and was released to the man's mother.
The California Highway Patrol offered a message to the public on Twitter: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated."
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/