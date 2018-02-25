Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'
ATLANTA — Checking sports scores on your work computer? Lying about your weight on online dating sites?
Civil liberty advocates say both acts could become illegal under a Georgia bill aimed at "online snooping."
Republican Attorney General Chris Carr has backed a proposal that would ban "unauthorized computer access." The measure has passed the Senate and awaits House input.
Carr says Georgia is one of only three states without a law against online snooping, in which a hacker neither disrupts nor steals data.
But opponents say the proposal's language is vague and would criminalize acts that violate a
Carr says prosecutors would only use the law to go after criminal hacking, not legitimate activity.