Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

ATLANTA — Checking sports scores on your work computer? Lying about your weight on online dating sites?

Civil liberty advocates say both acts could become illegal under a Georgia bill aimed at "online snooping."

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr has backed a proposal that would ban "unauthorized computer access." The measure has passed the Senate and awaits House input.

Carr says Georgia is one of only three states without a law against online snooping, in which a hacker neither disrupts nor steals data.

But opponents say the proposal's language is vague and would criminalize acts that violate a website's terms of service or an employer's web usage guidelines, since neither act would be authorized.