The Latest: Germany's Merkel to put critic in new Cabinet
BERLIN — The latest on Germany's new government (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has named an ambitious young conservative as health minister in Germany's new government,
Merkel pledged to put fresh faces in her Cabinet after reaching a coalition deal this month with the Social Democrats.
Her most prominent appointment Sunday was 37-year-old Jens Spahn as health minister. Spahn has been a leading advocate of a sharper conservative profile than Merkel's centrist approach.
Other Cabinet newcomers are 45-year-old Julia Kloeckner as agriculture minister; 46-year-old Anja Karliczek as education minister and 45-year-old Helge Braun as Merkel's new chief of staff.
12: 05 p.m.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to name her ministerial team for a new German government, amid reports that she plans to promote an ambitious conservative critic.
Merkel has
She pledged to name her Christian Democratic Union's proposed ministers Sunday, a day before a party congress considers the coalition accord.
The deal must still be approved in a ballot of the Social Democrats' members to take effect.
Much attention has focused on whether Merkel gives a Cabinet job to 37-year-old Jens Spahn, a leading advocate of a more conservative approach. The Bild am Sonntag newspaper and the news agency dpa reported she will name him health minister.