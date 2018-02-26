87 endangered vultures poisoned by poachers in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG — Conservationists say at least 87 critically endangered vultures have died after consuming poison planted in the carcass of a poached elephant in Mozambique.

The South Africa-based Endangered Wildlife Trust says at least 80 white-backed vultures and seven hooded vultures were killed and more dead birds might be found in the Mbashene communal area where the poisoning occurred. It says another 17 poisoned vultures improved after treatment.

The conservation group says some of the dead vultures were mutilated, suggesting that they may have been killed for parts used in traditional medicine. The tusks of the poached elephant were seized and one suspect was detained.