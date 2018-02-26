AP Review: Trump's red tape cuts slice into safety rules

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is putting the brakes on attempts to address dangerous transportation safety problems from speeding tractor-trailers to sleepy railroad engineers as part of his quest to roll back regulations across the government.

A review by The Associated Press of the Transportation Department rule-making activities shows a dozen safety rules under development or already adopted have been repealed, withdrawn, delayed, or put on the back burner since Trump took office. There have been no significant new safety rules approved during that time.

The rules are opposed by powerful industries in most cases. The political appointees running the agencies that write the rules often come from the industries they regulate.