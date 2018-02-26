Billy Graham: Friends, family and the famous pay respects
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rev. Billy Graham's family and friends are again opening up his boyhood home in North Carolina for people to pause at his body and pay their respects.
The mourners Tuesday are expected to include former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the complex that includes Graham's family home, his library and the headquarters of his evangelical association.
Thousands came Monday, filing past family photos and a cross made of white lilies to see Graham's closed plywood casket, made by Louisiana prison inmates. The mourners included ex-President George W. Bush.
Graham's body will be taken to Washington on Wednesday and Thursday to lie in
Graham's funeral is Friday, and President Donald Trump is expected to attend.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Calgary man suffering from nerve damage discovers new talent by picking up the paintbrush
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert