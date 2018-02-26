Brazil's president creates public security ministry
SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer is creating a public security ministry as part of efforts to combat high crime rates, especially in Rio de Janeiro.
The creation of the new ministry follows Temer's decision to hand control of Rio's security forces to the military as drug traffickers battle for control. There are concerns that traffickers could head to other states if a crackdown in Rio is successful, but Temer says the new ministry will work with Brazil's states to
The presidential palace says that Temer will sign a decree Monday to create the ministry.
Presidential decrees take immediate effect, but Congress must approve them in the months that follow.
