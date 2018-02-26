District reopens after fire destroyed, damaged several buses

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. — Schools are reopening in a Pennsylvania district where a fire destroyed or damaged more than two dozen school buses.

Classes were cancelled after the fast-moving blaze broke out Friday at a Parkland school district garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown.

Authorities say 16 buses were destroyed in the blaze and 14 had minor damage, meaning roughly 25 per cent of the district's fleet was affected. No injuries were reported.

The district was able to obtain temporary buses from two vendors, and its mechanics have repaired more than a dozen buses that had minor damage. The district also had eight reserve buses that are will be used to transport students Monday.