District reopens after fire destroyed, damaged several buses
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. — Schools are reopening in a Pennsylvania district where a fire destroyed or damaged more than two dozen school buses.
Classes were
Authorities say 16 buses were destroyed in the blaze and 14 had minor damage, meaning roughly 25
The district was able to obtain temporary buses from two vendors, and its mechanics have repaired more than a dozen buses that had minor damage. The district also had eight reserve buses that are will be used to transport students Monday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. People who live near the site reported hearing explosions.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer