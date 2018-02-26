Complaint about bad haircut leads to barbershop brawl
NEW YORK — A complaint about a bad haircut escalated into a barbershop brawl that left the Bronx hairdresser with a broken elbow.
Witnesses told the New York Police Department that the 53-year-old barber refused to let the client leave after he refused to pay for the haircut.
Police say the client retaliated by hitting the barber with a brush.
The dispute escalated outside.
A second person hit the barber twice, and a third person struck him with a baseball bat.
All three suspects fled in a car with New Jersey plates.
WABC says the barber has since been fired.
