Council approves DeSousa as Baltimore's police commissioner

Baltimore's City Council has confirmed Darryl DeSousa as the city's police commissioner with a 14-1 vote.

DeSousa became the force's interim leader last month after Baltimore's mayor fired Commissioner Kevin Davis after 2 1/2 years as top cop.

He's pledged to stamp out corruption in the wake of a federal investigation that exposed dirty detectives.

DeSousa has also vowed to reduce Baltimore's eye-popping violent crime rate by putting more officers on the streets and saturating "hot spots."

At a recent hearing, the pick of the 30-year veteran of the Baltimore police department drew heated criticism from some activists.