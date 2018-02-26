Council approves DeSousa as Baltimore's police commissioner
A
A
Share via Email
Baltimore's City Council has confirmed Darryl DeSousa as the city's police commissioner with a 14-1 vote.
DeSousa became the force's interim leader last month after Baltimore's mayor fired Commissioner Kevin Davis after 2
He's pledged to stamp out corruption in the wake of a federal investigation that exposed dirty detectives.
DeSousa has also vowed to reduce Baltimore's eye-popping violent crime rate by putting more officers on the streets and saturating "hot spots."
At a recent hearing, the pick of the 30-year veteran of the Baltimore police department drew heated criticism from some activists.
But he's drawn strong support from various civic leaders who believe he's the right man for the job. DeSousa also has the police union's backing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best