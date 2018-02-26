Federal agency joins probe of trucker's highway tunnel death

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Federal investigators are looking into the death last week of a trucker killed when a section of electrical conduit fell through his windshield.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday the National Transportation Safety Board expects to finish its inspection Wednesday and may issue a preliminary report within about a month.

State police say a New Jersey truck driver was killed Feb. 21 when the section of conduit struck him in the head while he was driving through the turnpike's Lehigh Tunnel near Slatington. A coroner has described the conduit as a large pipe and said it damaged other vehicles.