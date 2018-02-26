Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical

LAS VEGAS — Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

Milward had been in critical condition since the Feb. 10 crash. Her husband, Jonathan Udall, died last week from injuries suffered in the same crash.

They had been on their honeymoon with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in part of the Grand Canyon. Three died in the crash: Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 32.