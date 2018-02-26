Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 2 still critical
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.
Milward had been in critical condition since the Feb. 10 crash. Her husband, Jonathan Udall, died last week from injuries suffered in the same crash.
They had been on their honeymoon with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in part of the Grand Canyon. Three died in the crash: Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 32.
The 42-year-old pilot, Scott Booth, and another passenger survived and are still in critical condition.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary man suffering from nerve damage discovers new talent by picking up the paintbrush
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada