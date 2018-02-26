Gay pride parade organizers sue Mississippi city over denial
JACKSON, Miss. — Two women are suing a Mississippi college town over its denial of a permit for a gay pride parade.
Mississippi State University students Bailey McDaniel and Emily Turner filed the federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Starkville.
City aldermen, on a 4-3 vote last week, denied a parade permit for Starkville Pride, which sought to have the city's first-ever gay pride parade during a larger set of events.
McDaniel and Turner say in their suit, filed in Aberdeen, Mississippi, that Starkville is denying their First Amendment
The four aldermen have refused to say why they made the decision, although one told a local newspaper that his constituents agreed with the move.
Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy. Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy .
